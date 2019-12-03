When Anupam Kher played father to Hema Malini, grandfather to Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor as 33-year-old. See throwback pic

bollywood

Actor Anupam Kher, who has been spending more time in the US than India, shared a unique throwback picture on Tuesday. Other than featuring some veteran stars in their prime, it had another interesting information. He revealed how as a 33-year-old, he played father to Hema Malini and father-in-law to the late Rajesh Khanna.

Sharing the picture, Anupam wrote: “Group pic taken at the shoot of #YashChopraJi’s VIJAY. I was 33years old. But I played @dreamgirlhemamalini’s father. Superstar #RajeshKhanna’s father-in-law. #RishiKapoor & @anilskapoor’s grandfather. Originally my role was supposed to be played by the true thespian of Indian cinema #DilipKumarSaab. I felt honoured. #throwback #memories #nostalgia”

What’s more, he played grandfather to his contemporary Anil Kapoor and to his senior, Rishi Kapoor. In the group photo, we can see Hema, Rajesh, Anupam seated in the front row along with the late Yash Chopra. Behind them stand Anil, Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi, another actor (who looks like Sonam) and few others. Anupam also revealed that his role was originally to be played by Dilip Kumar. The picture is from the shoot of a film titled Vijay.

Anupam stars in the recent release, Hotel Mumbai, based on the coordinated attacks on various locations across Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said, “Unlike the sort of chest-thumping films that are usually made in India these days, Hotel Mumbai isn’t a glorification of our security forces, nor does it make any broad religious generalisations. It instead champions the people of Mumbai; those who weren’t trained to defend, but at a time of tremendous peril found heroism within themselves.”

Since 2018, Anupam has been busy filming for his American sitcom, New Amsterdam. He often shares pictures and video clips from the shoots. Anupam’s last major Indian release in the lead was the controversial film, The Accidental Prime Minister, which documents former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure in office. It is based on a book of the same name by former journalist turned media advisor to Dr Manmohan Singh, Sanjaya Baru.

