Rishi Kapoor recorded a birthday message for Raveena Tandon’s father before leaving for US, watch throwback video

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:45 IST

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has shared a throwback video which late actor Rishi Kapoor recorded just before he left for the US in 2018 to undergo treatment for cancer. Rishi had recorded a birthday message for Raveena’s dad and filmmaker Ravi Tandon.

Rishi says in the video, “HI Ravi ji! Let me wish you a very happy 80th birthday. Mai soch raha tha, apki aur humari mulakat 42 saal purani hai. I think we met in 1973, we worked first in Khel Khel Mein, Neetu and me, both of us. We worked in a few films - Jhootha Kahin Ka, Rahi Badal Gaye, Aan Aur Shaan. You know we have had a very good synergy in our work relationship and I have enjoyed working with your. My association with Neetu was principally because of you- you worked in two very important films in both our lives.” He also thanked Ravi and then went on to praise his family.

Sharing the video, Raveena wrote on Instagram, “Dearest dearest Chintu uncle.. you are missed everyday. Just before his going to New York for treatment, he recorded this for papa, and then surprised him by being there with us on papas birthday. you will always be there at home and in our hearts forever Chintuuncle. we love you.”

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after battling with leukaemia for two years. Neetu later took to Instagram to thank the people who played an important part in their lives these last few years, “As a family, we have a deep sense of loss..when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart.. @rfhospital”.

