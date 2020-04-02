Rishi Kapoor urges people to avoid violence amid Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Don’t resort to stone throwing or lynching’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:13 IST

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has come out in support of doctors and other frontline workers fighting the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and urged everyone to avoid getting violent. “An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!” he wrote on Twitter.

The tweet comes hours after news came that a doctor was attacked in Telangana. A person who tested positive for Covid-19 attacked the doctors at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Wednesday evening. The man attacked the doctor after the doctors confirmed that his brother died due to coronavirus.

As per ANI, locals of Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore pelted stones at health workers who had arrived to screen people, in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, Rishi had suggested imposing emergency on the country as the coronavirus cases rose. Rishi tweeted, “Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? (This happened today, now what will happen tomorrow?)That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency.” He was, perhaps, responding to the news that thousands of people are at risk of being infected with the novel coronavirus after they attended the Markaz at the headquarters of a religious group in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. The congregation is said to have led to eight deaths and 117 confirmed cases till now.

