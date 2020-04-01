Rishi Kapoor on worsening coronavirus crisis: ‘That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency’

bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has one again suggested imposing Emergency on the country as the coronavirus cases rise in the country. He was recently trolled for posting a tweet asking for liquor shops to be opened everyday amid lockdown.

Rishi tweeted late Tuesday, “Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? (This happened today, now what will happen tomorrow?)That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency.” The actor was most likely responding to the news that thousands of people are at risk of having been infected with the novel coronavirus after they attended the Markaz at the headquarters of a religious group in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. The congregation is said to have led to eight deaths and 117 confirmed cases till now.

Earlier, Rishi had edited his Twitter bio and also shared a screenshot of the same on his Twitter timeline. His bio now says, “I do not think people are understanding.Any joke,barb, comment on my life style, that will make me block you. Now up to you!”

On Saturday, Rishi had suggested that amid the coronavirus lockdown, cops, doctors and general public will need alcohol to take the edge off. “Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai,” he tweeted.

The tweet was not well received. One Twitter user even asked the actor to be more responsible while tweeting, adding that alcohol cannot be recommended as a release for depression. “Please tweet responsibily and sensibly during #Covid_19 your immune system needs to be strong to deal with it. To heal faster. Kindly suggest people to eat healthy food refrain from alcohol for a while. Alcohol is not the solution for depression. Think different ppl look upto u,” the user wrote.

Last week, Rishi was heavily trolled for his tweet where he wrote, “One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.”

After a troll wrote: “Daaru Ka Kota Full Hai Na Chinto Chacha (Hope your booze stock is full Chintu uncle),” the actor was angry and responded with a tweet in bold letters. “ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION,” he had written.

