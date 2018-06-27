Rishi Kapoor warned Sanjay Dutt, said don’t spoil Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen as Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s ambitious project - Sanju - that hits theatres on June 29. In an interview to The Telegraph, Ranbir has revealed that his father did not want him to spend time with Sanjay. He even called up Sanjay and told him, “Don’t spoil my son. I don’t want him to be like you,” the interview quoted him as saying.

Ranbir further said that Rishi spoke with ‘a lot of love’.

“He always treated me like a younger brother. He bought me a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy for my birthday a couple of years back. Our houses are close by on Pali Hill, and when I was young, he used to wake my watchman in the middle of the night to take me for a drive in his Ferrari and tell me stories. He’s made me buy my sports car, and my father was so angry with him that he called and abused him late at night saying, “Don’t spoil my son. I don’t want him to be like you,” Ranbir said.

Ranbir also claimed that parts of Sanjay’s life that the upcoming film will show, may be unknown to even his own kids! “When I read the script, I realised I didn’t know this side of him and I don’t think even his children would know this side of him till they’ve seen the story. The film ends with a beautiful dialogue where he tells his children, ‘when you grow up, be like my father. Not like your father.’ And that says so much about somebody who’s saying this — he’s asking you not to be like him.”

Insisting on Sanju being a father-son story, Ranbir also said he identified with the father-son relationship in Sanju: “Everything floored me, but I could completely identify with the complex relationship with his father. We both come from film families, our fathers are actors, both fathers are a certain kind with their child. There is a distance, it’s more like ‘sir’ than anything else. I think most of India’s sons have very complex relationships with their fathers, and I think Raju Sir has dealt with that in a very interesting way. Sunil Dutt, on one hand, was this epitome of goodness, always helping people, and Sanjay Dutt was the bad boy, doing everything wrong and putting his dad to shame. Just the intricacies of that relationship was fascinating to me, it really reminded me a lot of my father.”

Reacting to allegations that Sanju is a propaganda film to make Sanjay Dutt look innocent, Ranbir added, “A lot of people are also saying that this is a propaganda film, and that this film is to clear his image. That wasn’t the intention of making this film. I think Rajkumar Hirani has reached a place in his life where he doesn’t have to do it for anybody. He’ll only make a story if he finds entertainment and engagement in it, if he finds a message for the youth, for people who see it, and if he finds some sense of drama in it. And I think Sanjay Dutt’s life just lends to a great screenplay and as a selfish filmmaker, he thought it was a great film to make.”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjau also features Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Karishma Tanna, among others. The film will release this Friday, June 29.

