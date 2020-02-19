e-paper
Riteish Deshmukh and Nagraj Manjule announce Shivaji trilogy, to debut in 2021

Sairat director Nagraj Manjule will spearhead a trilogy of films based on Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj, starring Riteish Deshmukh.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza at the screening of the film Street Dancer 3D.
Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza at the screening of the film Street Dancer 3D.(IANS)
         

Sairat director Nagraj Manjule and actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday announced a multilingual trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary.

The film will be backed by Deshmukh's production - Mumbai Film Company. The actor took to Twitter and shared a teaser of the announcement, writing, "Proud to present. Seeking your blessings, Jay Shivray." The film will go on floors soon and is all set to release in 2021. Manjule also shared the promo on Twitter.

 

"Standing at the threshold of a dream, this might be the case... Today, on the occasion of Shivaji's birthday, it is a pleasure to say that Shivratri is coming along with Ritesh Deshmukh and Ajay-Atul," the filmmaker wrote.

 

Music composers Ajay-Atul, who have been a constant in all of Manjule's films, will also score the music for trilogy. Riteish, meanwhile, will next feature in Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3. The film will release on March 6.

Manjule next film is Jhund, with Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will be released on May 8.

