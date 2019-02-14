Riteish Deshmukh hilariously trolls Ranveer Singh for his fashion sense, see pic

Ranveer Singh and his fashion sense have often inspired Twitter and the latest one to hilariously troll the Gully Boy star is none other than Riteish Deshmukh.

Trolling Ranveer for his fashion sense, Riteish posted a picture showing the actor in a plain white T-shirt and blue jeans and captioned it as ‘Ranveer at fancy dress competition’.

Ranveer is often spotted in flashy clothes and his outfit choices are often edgy, but he carries it all with great confidence.

Talking about his fashion choices, Ranveer had earlier said, “I became an actor and in my first few years, not knowing how to deal with the limelight, I was trying to conform to what I perceived to be the expectations of the public. I think in my third or fourth year I started gaining confidence through validation of my acting. As a result, I started being true to myself, my sensibilities, my aesthetics and my choices.”

“I’ve always been attracted to edgy avant-garde style. Growing up, in school and college I have always been open to experimenting, matching outfits with my haircuts. I believe style is an expression. It was then, I really stopped filtering my expression and started doing what I really felt like doing and not fearing being judged,” he added.

Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy that releases today. The film that features Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer, is inspired by street rappers Divine and Naezy. The film was recently screened at the Berlin Film Festival where it received rave reviews.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 08:47 IST