Rohit is excited to get back to work

After almost six months of lockdown Rohit Roy says getting back on set will be a refreshing change

bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:34 IST
Navneet Vyasan
Navneet Vyasan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Roy recently directed an OTT show with his wife
Roy recently directed an OTT show with his wife(PHOTO: FACEBOOK)
         

How everything’s going to pan out, I will probably be able to tell you when I reach the sets,” quips actor Rohit Roy who says he’ll be back on the set “hopefully, by the end of this month”. The actor is currently shooting for Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga alongside Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham. Roy says that everyone’s looking forward to shooting and getting back on track, however, this time, things might just be different.

Rohit has made the most of his time during the lockdown and had even directed a show with his wife for an OTT platform. As for resumption of work he feels that the term “moving on”, when it comes to the future of shoot is still somewhat vague and it will take some time to get used to. However, he feels, it is important to get on with everything.

 

The Kaabil (2017) actor adds: “As actors, it’s very important for us is to eventually get back in front of the arc lights in front of the camera because otherwise the actor can just decay. Mental stability is very important for us because sitting at homes for 4 months has taken a toll on a lot and lot of actors especially those living alone.”

 

Roy further says that excitement should not turn disastrous. “We all are looking forward to it but we will be a little more careful and tests will be done on everybody who is going to come on sets. We will take precautions that we have been advised to take — may be a few more — because we cannot afford to have anybody fall ill within these two week period or even after that,” he says, adding that he is quite happy to get back on the sets.

