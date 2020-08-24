Sadak 2 song Dil Ki Purani Sadak: Sanjay Dutt’s journey of love and loss, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:09 IST

The makers of Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 have unveiled the video of song, Dil Ki Purani Sadak, from their upcoming film. Featuring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, it is all about tragic remembrances.

The song juxtaposes footage from 1991 film Sadak with the current film as principle character Sanjay, now much older, goes down the memory lane. As the video opens, we see footage from Sadak as Pooja and Sanjay’s characters express their feelings for each other. In the next few scenes, Sanjay is seen an emotional wreck as he is unable to come out of the trauma of having lost his one true love - Pooja. At one such a moment, Sanjay rests his head against a huge life-size portrait of Pooja.

In Sadak 2, Sanjay reprises his role from the first film and plays a taxi driver. A chance encounter with Alia Bhatt sends him on a journey to Mount Kailash. Also accompanying them is Aditya Roy Kapur. Matters take a dangerous when it is found that a self-styled religious guru is after Alia to kill her.

A couple of days back, the full music album of Sadak 2 was released. Alia had shared the information on Twitter and shared a link, taking to many music-streaming platforms and the list of songs from the album. There are a total of eight tracks in the album.

The makers of the upcoming road thriller on August 12, dropped the official trailer of the flick. The trailer shows the journey of the trio Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film that marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after 21 years continues from the plot of Sadak.

Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover and Akshay Anand are seen playing significant roles. The first instalment of Sadak was also helmed by Mahesh.

Earlier in August, the makers had dropped the character posters of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The poster sees Sanjay with tough expressions on his face as he holds a pot that has fumes coming out of it. The poster also features actor Pooja Bhatt’s picture hung up at the wall behind Sanjay. Alia’s character poster sees her standing amidst flames with a car in the background approaching towards her. On the other hand, Aditya is seen standing in a pleasant environment with a bag as he smiles in his character poster.

Sadak 2 is all set to release on the online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

(With ANI inputs)

