Saiee Manjrekar celebrates birthday with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and rest of team Dabangg 3. See pics

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:37 IST

Saiee Manjrekar celebrated a starry birthday on Monday evening. The young actor, who made her acting debut with this week’s Dabangg 3, was joined by the entire cast and crew of the film as they rung in her birthday together in Mumbai.

Pictures show Saiee cutting her birthday cake with co-stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha by her side. Her father and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and mother Medha were also present for the celebrations. Saiee gave her mom a big hug as she got emotional. The sweet moment was captured on camera by the paparazzi.

Saiee was seen dressed in a black dress for her big day. Sonakshi was also seen in a black off-shoulder dress while Salman kept it casual in his red T-shirt and blue jeans. See their pics here:

Saiee Manjrekar with Dabangg 3 team.

Salman Khan with Saiee and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Saiee shares her birthday cake with Arbaaz Khan.

Saiee wipes a tear off her mother’s face.

Saiee is 21 years old and plays Chulbul Pandey’s (Salman Khan) love interest Khushi in Dabangg 3. Sonakshi plays his wife, Rajjo. The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar as Sonakshi’s father and Medha as her mother. Talking about working with her parents in the film, Saiee had said, “The scene that I have with my father also features my mother, which makes it special. While shooting for it, I was bubbling with excitement. I was on set with my parents, working on a scene featuring all three of us. I couldn’t have asked for anything better in my debut film.”

Talking about his daughter, Mahesh had said he felt proud and emotional about working with her. “I reprise my role of Haria. It’s a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul’s journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional,” he said in an interview earlier this year.

Dabangg 3 is the third film of the Dabangg franchise and is directed by Prabhu Deva. The film also features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in the role of the villain.

