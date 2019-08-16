Saif Ali Khan celebrates birthday with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur in London, Sara Ali Khan wishes him with special pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:45 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his birthday in London with wife and actor Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur. A new picture of the happy family is going viral on their social media fan pages.

The picture shows Saif (49) sitting next to Kareena on a garden bench with Taimur in her lap. He is seen in a red shirt, black vest, black jeans and short crop hair--his look for upcoming film Jawani Janeman--smiling at the camera. Kareena is seen in a pink sweater and blue jeans while Taimur is seen in a green chequered shirt and beige shorts.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur have been in Europe since early June. They first went on a trip to Tuscany, Italy and then landed in London where Kareena shot for Angrezi Medium. Now, Saif is working on his upcoming film Jawani Janeman there.

Also read: Mission Mangal vs Batla House box office day 1: Akshay Kumar’s highest opener mints Rs 29 cr, John Abraham film strong at Rs 14 cr

Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan also wished him on his birthday with a throwback pic on Instagram. The photo showed Saif with Sara and his sons Taimur and Ibrahim. “Happiest birthday Abba I love you so much,” Sara captioned the photo.

The first teaser for Saif’s upcoming film Laal Kaptaan was shared on Friday. It shows Saif, who plays a Naga Sadhu in the movie, applying ashes on his face. The film will release on October 11 on Dusshera. The film, directed by Navdeep Singh, is produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International.

Also watch: Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2: Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan on Gaitonde’s downfall, the power of religion

Saif can be currently seen in the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. He will also star in Taanaji: The Unsung Hero, which co-stars Ajay Devgn. He will also appear in Dil Bechara, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is the Hindi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on John Green’s famous novel of the same name.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 14:44 IST