Saif Ali Khan smothers son Taimur with kisses in London park and he cannot stop laughing. See pics

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:06 IST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor enjoyed the perfect day out with their son Taimur. The family went out for a picnic in a London park and their pictures have now flooded their fan pages on Instagram.

One picture shows Saif smothering Taimur with kisses as the toddler laughs out loud. Saif is seen in a red T-shirt and his new haircut for upcoming film, Jawani Jaaneman. He has been shooting for the film with Tabu and newcomer Alaia Furniterwala in London for almost a month.

The other picture shows Kareena dotingly looking at her son while he looks into the camera. Kareena’s wedding ring and the large diamond can also be seen in the frame.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur have been in London since early June. While their vacation began with a week in Tuscany, they later moved to London where Kareena shot for her film Angrezi Medium and later Saif began working on Jawani Jaaneman. Kareena now shuttles between London and Mumbai every week to shoot for an episode of her dance reality show Dance India Dance.

This week, once again, her sister Karisma Kapoor will fill in for her on the show. She will shoot for the special Andaz Apna Apna episode of the show. Karisma shared pictures of her look for the episode on Instagram and captioned it, “Pleasure to be back on the sets of @danceindiadance.official for their Andaaz Apna Apna episode.”

Kareena will be seen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. She is also awaiting the release of her film Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Saif, meanwhile, is seen on the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games, which released on Thursday.

