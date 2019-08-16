Laal Kaptaan teaser: Saif Ali Khan is the demon to kill this Dussehra. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:55 IST

The first look teaser for Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film Laal Kaptaan is out on his 49th birthday. The film is produced by Eros Films and will release on Dussehra, October 11.

The teaser shows Saif, who plays a Naga Sadhu in the film, putting ash on his forehead. “Har Raam ka apna Raavan, har Raavan ka apna Dussehra (Every Raam has a Raavan and ever Raavan has his Dusshera),” he says at the camera with an intense look in his eyes.

Saif Ali Khan... First glimpse of #LaalKaptaan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions presentation... 11 Oct 2019 release. #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/9Wz3xO5Vvs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

The first look poster for the film was shared in May. The film was earlier slated to release on September 6 but has since been postponed. The official handle of Eros Now shared the poster and wrote, “Raakh se janmaa...Raakh ho jaane ko #LaalKaptaan #HuntBegins6thSeptember.”

NH 10’s Navdeep Singh has directed the movie which also stars Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij. Saif plays one half of two warring brothers, in the film that is being touted as a revenge drama.

Saif’s pictures from the film’s sets in Rajasthan had earlier leaked online. They showed him in a thick beard and dreadlocks which led to comparisons with Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow from The Pirates of Caribbean franchise. A Mid Day report quoted him as saying “My nephew Kiaan [Karisma Kapoor’s son] and son [Ibrahim] saw the photographs before they had leaked, and said, ‘Hey, that’s Jack Sparrow.’ The resemblance was because of the jacket and dreadlocks. While filming, I never thought about it. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. But, everything will make sense when you see the film.”

Saif is currently seen on the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games. The new season has also received rave reviews from critics. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 10:50 IST