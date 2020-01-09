e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur calls him ‘sardarji’ after seeing his Tanhaji look. Watch video

Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur calls him ‘sardarji’ after seeing his Tanhaji look. Watch video

In a video shared on Instagram, Saif Ali Khan revealed his son’s reaction to his long hair and beard in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

bollywood Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan (L) and the actor in a still from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan (L) and the actor in a still from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior((IANS))
         

Saif Ali Khan is sporting long hair and a beard for his upcoming release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod. In a video shared on Instagram, he revealed his son Taimur Ali Khan’s reaction to his look in the film.

“Taimur will call me, ‘Sardarji, Sardarji!’” Saif said in the 1.16-minute clip. There is a shot of the three-year-old looking on as the actor gets into his Udaybhan get-up.

In the historical drama directed by Om Raut, Saif plays Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer in Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s army. “This is a change of look because I have had a daadi (beard) and a look in this whole film. I’m playing a famous character in Indian history. I don’t think you can mention Tanhaji’s story without Udaybhan’s story,” he said.

 

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare, while Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare. The film also features Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

At the trailer launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif said that his role was “special”. “They (makers of the film) must have thought of something when they asked me to do the role. It’s a very special role,” he was quoted by IANS as saying.

Also see | Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Playboy Saif Ali Khan gets the shock of his life, his never-seen-before daughter is pregnant!

Saif said that playing Udaybhan was a “great experience” for him, as an actor. “When I read the story, (I realised) obviously it’s a story about Tanhaji but Udaybhan has a lovely role in it. It’s an interesting part. He is a respected Rajput character despite being a villain. If you think of Tanhaji’s story, you have to mention Udaybhan, so to play such a role was a great experience for me as an actor,” he said.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will hit the theatres on January 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘We’re not breaking the country, we will break BJP’: Kanhaiya Kumar
‘We’re not breaking the country, we will break BJP’: Kanhaiya Kumar
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news