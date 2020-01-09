Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur calls him ‘sardarji’ after seeing his Tanhaji look. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:33 IST

Saif Ali Khan is sporting long hair and a beard for his upcoming release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod. In a video shared on Instagram, he revealed his son Taimur Ali Khan’s reaction to his look in the film.

“Taimur will call me, ‘Sardarji, Sardarji!’” Saif said in the 1.16-minute clip. There is a shot of the three-year-old looking on as the actor gets into his Udaybhan get-up.

In the historical drama directed by Om Raut, Saif plays Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer in Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s army. “This is a change of look because I have had a daadi (beard) and a look in this whole film. I’m playing a famous character in Indian history. I don’t think you can mention Tanhaji’s story without Udaybhan’s story,” he said.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare, while Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare. The film also features Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

At the trailer launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif said that his role was “special”. “They (makers of the film) must have thought of something when they asked me to do the role. It’s a very special role,” he was quoted by IANS as saying.

Also see | Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Playboy Saif Ali Khan gets the shock of his life, his never-seen-before daughter is pregnant!

Saif said that playing Udaybhan was a “great experience” for him, as an actor. “When I read the story, (I realised) obviously it’s a story about Tanhaji but Udaybhan has a lovely role in it. It’s an interesting part. He is a respected Rajput character despite being a villain. If you think of Tanhaji’s story, you have to mention Udaybhan, so to play such a role was a great experience for me as an actor,” he said.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will hit the theatres on January 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more