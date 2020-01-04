Saif Ali Khan on talking about politics: ‘I am way too privileged to enter into that conversation with any relevant point of view’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 20:08 IST

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has rarely voiced his opinions about current affairs and he has now said that he avoids speaking about such issues as he understands that his desires are perhaps irrelevant to people. He added that he is privileged and does not feel “disenfranchised with that”.

Speaking with The Times Of India in an interview, Saif said, “Which is why (the privileges that he enjoys) I tend to keep quiet. Because I understand, that I am not only privileged, but my wants and desires are probably irrelevant to people with burning issues in a literally burning environment. So I get that, and I am quite happy with that. And I don’t feel disenfranchised with that. I do feel that I am absolutely way too privileged to really enter into that conversation with any relevant point of view.

He further told the daily, “I think, in a country like ours, taking either stand sometimes can have different results than what happens normally in an environment where people can voice views and discuss stuff and life goes on. It is a slightly more volatile environment, where the impact of what you say is louder, and some people enjoy that impact, I guess. I am not sure that I do, so I am still trying to form my opinion. It is a very interesting time and a disturbing time and you hear a lot of things, on one hand. And you are wondering how the country is going to define itself. That’s on one hand. And honestly, on the other hand, and I don’t mean to offend anyone when I say this, I have never been happier living in my country. The kind of medical treatment that is available to me and my family, the education for my kids, the professional employment and the work I am getting, everything about my life in India is better than it has ever been. So, I am hopeful.”

Saif is currently awaiting the release of period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where he reunites with Omkara co-star Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Kajol and hits theatres on January 10. Later this month, he also has Jawaani Jaaneman lined up for release.

