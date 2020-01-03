Jawaani Jaaneman new poster introduces Alaya F as new star of the new decade. See pic

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 17:01 IST

The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have released a new poster for the film, featuring newcomer Alaya F. The poster showers her as a chic young girl and introduces her as the ‘new star of the new decade’.

Alaya F is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and plays lead actor Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in the film. Check out the poster:

Introducing #AlayaF... New poster of #JawaaniJaaneman... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... 31 Jan 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/JTZOAdX408 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

Reportedly, Alaya has signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, even before the release of her debut film. Jawaani Jaaneman is a slice-of-life father-daughter story also stars Tabu.

The film’s teaser was released last week as it showed Saif as a playboy with no intention of settling down. The 52 second video also featured a remix of his 90s song Ole Ole. The film is about a father-daughter duo on a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and heart-warming moments thrown in.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the romantic drama also features Tabu and Kubbra Sait in significant roles. Jawaani Jaaneman, is bankrolled by Saif’s banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Talking about his film, Nitin said: “Working on Jawaani Jaaneman has been an immense pleasure, not only because of the amazing team it has, but also because of the wonderful story it tells. It is truly a coming-of-age film with a 2020 vibe. While Tabu is going to be seen in an interesting role, Alaya also has done a wonderful job, and Saif was simply commendable. In fact, the poster has only brought out his character’s true vibe.”

The movie which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres earlier on January 31, 2020.

