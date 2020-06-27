Salman Khan lauds Sushmita Sen’s performance in Aarya, she says ‘Haye mera bachcha’

tv

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:17 IST

Applauding actor Sushmita Sen for her powerful comeback with web series Aarya, actor Salman Khan on Saturday urged people to watch the gripping crime-thriller. Salman took to social media to share a video of himself in which he is seen narrating some power-packed dialogues from the show before urging people to watch the crime-drama on video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

In the video, he is seen modifying some of his superhit dialogues and using them to heap praises on the former Miss Universe. “Swagat to karo Aarya ka (Do welcome Aarya)...Sushmita ke comeback ka faisla sahi aur boht sahi hi ho skta hai ( Sushmita’s decision to comeback can only be good and very good),” he said.

I want to add another favourite dialogue😁 "Haye mera bachcha"😍Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for the love & appreciation, it means d world to us at #TeamAarya 🤗❤️💃🏻 I love you!!! #cherished @RamKMadhvani @DisneyplusHSVIP 😀💃🏻 https://t.co/KvqBi0eIL4 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 27, 2020

“Aarya dekhne ke baad mere paas bhi Sushmita ke lie dialogue hai (even I have a dialogue for Sushmita after watching Sushmita) -- “ek baar jo maine pehla episode dekh liya uske baad mai saare episode dekhe bina mai nahi uthta” (Once I watch the first episode after that I could not resist myself from watching all) -- aap bhi dekhiye Aarya (You should also watch Aarya)” said Salman.

Moreover, the video caption posted by Khan on Instagram read: “Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @Sushmitasen47 Lots of love.” Sushmita replied, “I want to add another favourite dialogue “Haye mera bachcha” Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for the love & appreciation, it means d world to us at #TeamAarya I love you!!! #cherished @RamKMadhvani@DisneyplusHSVIP.”

The web series Aarya which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, on June 19, marks the return of the Dastak actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years.In the series, Sen plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes above and beyond expectation to protect her family from the world of crime.

Also read: Salman Khan drops shirtless picture post midnight workout. See pic

The trailer, that got dropped earlier in June, shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen’s character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more