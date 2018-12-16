Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, attend Sohail Khan’s party at new residence to celebrate his son’s birthday. See pics

For actor Salman Khan and his Khan-daan, family comes first. The actor, who is in Mumbai for hosting Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, took out time to attend brother Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan’s birthday.

Earlier in the day, Salman was joined by Shah Rukh Khan on the show where the latter arrived to promote his upcoming film Zero. Post work, it was family time for Salman as Sohail threw a starry party at his new house at Salisbury Park in Mumbai and invited his family and friends to celebrate the occasion.

Bhai ne Phir Jiyra Chakna Choor kar diya. Thank u Big Boss & @BeingSalmanKhan for a great evening starting with #Zero love you all. pic.twitter.com/Ch2lNFMI5p — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2018

Among the family members, sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan with husband Aayush Sharma arrived at his new residence for the do. His parents Salim Khan and mother Salma Khan and step-mother Helen also arrived at his place to bless their grandson. Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife Malaika Arora also joined the Khans for the party along with her parents. She looked glamourous in a skinny crop top and black faux-leather pants.

A host of their close industry friends also attended the bash. Actor Bobby Deol and former actor Sanjay Kapoor along with wife Maheep arrived at the venue. Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut with Salman’s Dabangg and is very close to the Khans, also attended the bash in a glamourous avatar. The actor looked pretty in a black co-ords paired with a jacket. Jai Ho actor Daisy Shah was also spotted at the party.

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is friends with Sohail’s son and was there to cheer him at the party. Meanwhile, his father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor left for South Africa to celebrate their son Taimur’s birthday. The little one is set to turn two on December 20.

Salman Khan arrives for at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha poses for the paparazzi at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Bobby Deol waves to the media at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Daisy Shah at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Salman’s sister Alvira Khan at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Salim Khan and Salma Khan at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Helen at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Salman’s sister Arpita Khan at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan at his new house. (Viral Bhayani)

Arpita Khan’s husband Aayush Sharma at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Ibrahim Ali Khan at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Malaika with her parents at Sohail Khan’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Sohail Khan’s new residence. (Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 10:49 IST