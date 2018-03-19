Salman Khan’s Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal suffering from TB, has no money for even ‘a cup of tea’

Pooja Dadwal, who has starred with Salman Khan in the 90s actioner Veergati, is grievously ill and is financially so hard up that she has no money to even pay for her medical expenses. The actor spoke to Bombay Times and said that she has even tried to get in touch with Salman but with no luck. The actor is suffering from tuberculosis and lung-related sickness and has been admitted to Mumbai’s Shivdi hospital for over a fortnight.

Speaking to the publication, she said, “I learned 6 months ago that I had something as serious as TB. I tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. If he looks at my video then maybe he will try to offer some help. I have been admitted to this hospital for the last 15 days. I have been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for even a cup of tea.”

Sources close to the actress said even her husband and other family members have left her to fend for herself after realizing she is unwell. Pooja has also worked in films such as Hindustan and Sindoor Saugandh.