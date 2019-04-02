Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha shoot Dabangg 3 title track at Ahilya Fort in Indore

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha began shooting Dabangg 3 on Monday and the team has started with the title track, reports suggest. Salman and Sonakshi, along with producer Arbaaz Khan and the entire team, reached Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to shoot for the third film in the hit franchise. The new film is being directed by Prabhu Dheva.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, for the first 13 days of the schedule in Indore, the team will be based at Ahilya Fort where they have begun shooting the title song, featuring Salman’s Chulbul Pandey in a larger-than-life avatar and 500 back-up dancers. “This will be followed by an action sequence on bikes involving Chulbul and his brother, Makkhi (played by actor-producer Arbaaz Khan). It will end with a week-long shoot in Mandeshwar,” it quoted a source as saying.

The source also revealed that Dabangg 3 will be about the back story of Chulbul Pandey. “In his back story, which is a kind of prequel, Chulbul will be shown as a local goon with a heart of gold and a lengthy flashback will cover his metamorphosis into a Robin Hood cop. The conflict in the present with Sudeep is connected to his past before Chulbul got into uniform. Everything that the brand is synonymous with has been retained and adapted keeping modern-day sensibilities in mind,” the source further told the tabloid.

Salman revealed that the shoot begins at his birthplace and wrote, “Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazkhanofficial.”

“Arbaaz and me have just landed in Indore where we were both born. Then we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force,” actor said in the video. Arbaaz adds, “That’s right. So we are going to have our first day of shoot tomorrow. Dabangg 3 starts tomorrow!” Salman also shared first pictures from the sets.

Salman and Sonakshi reprise their roles of Chulbul Pandey and his wife Rajjo for the third time in the film. This will be Salman and Sonakshi’s third film together. The first film, which also marked Bollywood debut for Sonakshi, was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and turned out to be a blockbuster, following which Arbaaz directed the second film and it also went ahead to be a superhit at the domestic ticket windows.

Kannada actor Sudeep has been roped in to play the antagonist in Dabangg 3. Sonu Sood played the antagonist in Dabangg while Prakash Raj was the villain in Dabangg 2.

Meanwhile, Salman has completed Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. Bharat is set to hit theatres on June 5. Sonakshi, on the other hand, is promoting her upcoming release, Kalank that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

