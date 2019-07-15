Sameera Reddy shares first pic of daughter, a moving note: ‘We prayed for a baby girl and we are blessed’

Actor Sameera Reddy has shared the first picture of her newborn daughter on Instagram. Posting a picture of the baby resting in her arms, she said she wished for a baby girl and was blessed with one.

“This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves . I’m so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here ! We prayed for a #babygirland we are #blessed ! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain,” she wrote in her post. Sameera and her businessman husband Akshai Varde also have a four year old son.

Sameera’s daughter was born on July 12. She shared the news of the arrival of her newborn on Instagram. “Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessing. Blessed,” she wrote. Along with the post, Sameera uploaded a photograph of herself holding the fingers of the little one.

During her pregnancy, Sameera was quite active on social media. From flaunting her baby bump underwater to starting her online campaign ‘Imperfectly Perfect’, she has been seen setting goals for women on how to embrace their body during pregnancy.

In sharing one of her pictures from her underwater shoot, the actor wrote, “I want to thank you for supporting this campaign! I wanted to empower women to just love their bodies. And I’m so grateful for the positive feedback. I love you guys. You give me strength. We are all #imperfectlyperfect.”

In an interview to IANS in April, she said her first pregnancy left her feeling torn between the reality and pressure to portray an “unreal life” as a celebrity. Sameera, whose last big screen outing was in 2012 with the film Tezz, married Varde in 2014. She delivered her first born, a son in 2015.

