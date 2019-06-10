Sameera Reddy shares pregnancy shoot, slams trolls ‘who feel uncomfortable with me enjoying my pregnant belly’

Actor Sameera Reddy has shared more pictures from her recent pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram. Sameera says the pictures are her answer to trolls who were body-shaming her online.

“Her soul was too deep to explore by those who always swam in the shallow end. This is my answer to anyone who feels uncomfortable with me enjoying my pregnant belly #liveandletlive,” Sameera captioned a picture that shows her frolicking at a beach in a floral bikini and a white shrug, cradling her pregnant belly. Her fans were also mesmerised by her beautiful pics.

“Inner light always intimidates the ones who are used to darkness. Keep that light shining, Sameera,” a fan said. “Such an ephemeral beauty Sameera, you are like the beacon of life, amazing,” wrote another. Check out more pics from the shoot.

In a recent interview, Sameera, who is expecting her second baby soon, says her first pregnancy left her feeling torn between the reality and the pressure to portray an “unreal life” as a celebrity. Sameera, whose last big screen outing was in 2012 with the film Tezz, married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her first born, a son in 2015.

“I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back and getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that... It was just the opposite. It was the worst case scenario of what I could’ve imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me,” Sameera told IANS.

This isn’t the first time Sameera gave it back to her trolls. In March, Sameera gave trolls a befitting reply saying that everyone cannot be like actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who returned to her svelte figure post-pregnancy in no time.

This time around, Sameera has embraced how “she has a bump and a bit of weight that will come on”. “I will not look glamorous all the time. But I wanted to come out and say Hey! it’s okay to be like this’,” she said.

