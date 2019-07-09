Sandeep Reddy Vanga says controversial interview edited: ‘Violence may be Kabir Singh’s way of expressing love, it’s not mine’

After receiving severe backlash during a recent interview with film journalist Anupama Chopra, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has backtracked on his controversial comments. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Sandeep said that the video was edited in a ‘very wrong way.’

“I had to say what I had to say. And then they cut out portions of my comments. Now people don’t know what I said before and after those comments. The content was edited in a very wrong way so that a section of women got another chance to attack me. But I was trying to explain my protagonist’s mindset. Violence may be his way of expressing love. It’s not mine,” he said.

In the interview with Anupama, Sandeep had justified the film’s protagonist and his girlfriend--played by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani--hitting each other as an expression of love. “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” he had said. “She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there,” he had added.

Sandeep was also called out for targeting film critic Rajeev Masand and calling him ‘fat’ in his interview. “It’s not as if I am hitting out at all critics. Some have been deliberately below-the-belt. You could literally see the hatred (for the film) in their eyes.

“You are saying this because Kabir Singh is a hit. You feel, why the need to get defensive? But it’s not about success or failure. It’s about the mindset of certain critics who get a kick out of pulling down any film that goes beyond the bandwidth of acceptable morality. You can’t take two points from my film and make a review,” he said.

But despite the negativity, Kabir Singh is a box office success, having made Rs 239 crore so far, making it the biggest solo hit of Shahid’s career, the second-biggest Bollywood hit of 2019, behind Uri: The Surgical Strike.

