Sanjay Dutt cameo from Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju leaked. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju is undoubtedly one of the most awaited releases of the year. The Sanjay Dutt biopic has been discussed in detail as well, especially the fact that Ranbir is playing the titular role. Many people, Salman Khan included, believed that Sanjay should have starred in the film, at least in part. While that discussion is purely rhetorical now, we can confirm that Sanjay Dutt is indeed a part of Sanju and has done a cameo.

Some leaked footage which is going viral on internet has Ranbir and Sanjay in what appears to be a song. It is likely to appear as part of end credits of the film, confirming speculation that Sanjay had shot a song for Sanju. Both the real and reel Sanjay Dutt are wearing dapper suits and aviators in the leaked footage.

Best Wishes to @RajkumarHirani for Superb Movie #Sanju , Superb Performed By #RanbirKapoor and Cast , The True and Amazing Portrayal Of @duttsanjay is commendable , A Must Watch on 29\June . " Baba Bolta Hai " @SirPareshRawal ji was all time best and respect to " Dutt Sahab " pic.twitter.com/LxeeSTgfDl — Mohit Kamboj (@mohitkamboj_bjp) June 27, 2018

Earlier, reacting to Sanjay playing himself in Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani had said in an interview, “The thought of Sanjay as his older self in the film’s final portions had crossed my mind for a moment, but then I let it go as I felt it would be too abrupt and weird. For one, you are seeing Ranbir as Sanju throughout most of the film, and then suddenly, you see Sanjay playing his older self, which would have automatically disconnected the public’s link with the film.”

Sanju releases this Friday and stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt and Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna.