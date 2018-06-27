Before Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, presenting Sanjay Dutt’s life in and out of jail. See pics

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, whose life will soon be seen onscreen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, has had quite a colourful journey so far. As son of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, he was to manor born. His life, however, refused to follow the script. Early in his life, he got addicted to drugs. He kicked that habit and went on to find superstardom and a dedicated fanbase till he was arrested under the dreaded Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act for getting arms from underworld don Abu Salem during Mumbai bomb blasts.

Speaking about how Sanjay spent his time in jail, Hirani had said, “Time passed by and Sanju had gone to jail. He came on parole once. I was curious and asked about his daily life in jail. He said that he makes paper bags and sells for 25 paise. Sanjay also said that he was kept in a separate cell from others and used to be awake by 5.30 am. Sanju has never been on the sets during that time.”

The actor would spend 1445 nights in jail after he was arrested from Mumbai airport in 1993.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in Hirani’s Sanju.

US jail (January 19, 1982)

It all began with him spending some jail time in the US after he was arrested for possession of drugs. Soon after, he joined a rehabilitation centre in Texas, USA.

Mumbai jail after serial blasts (April 19, 1993)



Dutt was arrested for illegal possession of arms. He was accused of accepting a delivery of weapons and explosives from gangsters who were also implicated in the Mumbai serial blasts in 1993.

Leaving for US after wife Richa’s death

After his wife Richa died due to cancer, Sanjay sought permission to leave the country and go to New York for her last rites. The Bombay High Court allowed him to leave the country.

Bail was cancelled and he was re-arrested (July 4, 1994)

Sanjay’s bail was rejected after spending a month in jail. (HT Archives)

After being released on bail on May 5, 1993, further extension was rejected and he was re-arrested. It was not until October 16, 1995 that the Supreme Court granted him bail. In November 2006, the TADA court found Sanjay guilty under Arms Act but acquitted him under TADA.

Sentenced to Jail (July 31, 2007)

Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to six years in jail on the last day of a trial that had dragged on for 13 years. The TADA court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. Later, in 2013, the Supreme Court upheld the ruling but reduced the sentence to five years and Sanjay surrendered.

Surrendered (MAY 16, 2013)



Wife Manyata and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt accompany Sanjay as they prepare for his surrender. (PTI Photo)

Sanjay Dutt surrendered before a special court in Mumbai that tried cases under TADA. Talking about his time inside the jail, Sanjay later told Mumbai Mirror, “I also worked at the radio station and in the natak mandali in jail where I taught 60-70 convicts serving out life sentences to mouth dialogues, sing, dance and express themselves through skits.”

Returns to jail after furlough extension rejected (Jan 2015)



Wife Manyataa, sister Priya and daughter bid farewell to Sanjay as he returns to Yerwada jail. (Kunal Patil.HT Photo)

Dutt got out of jail on furlough or parole at least on six occasions, spending 164 days outside. Known to take things in his stride, Sanjay talked about the food in jail in an interview and said, “When I was in prison, it was very difficult time for dad, Priya and me. She came to meet me on Rakhi and I gave her the coupons that I collected in jail. In the Pune jail, there are flies all over, billions of flies, in your hair, in your clothes and even in your food. Main makkhi nikaal kar daal pi jaata tha, mera co-accused daal nahin peeta tha. Maine usko bola, ‘Yaar, tu kab tak bhookha rahega?’ Usne poocha, ‘Tu makkhi wali daal kaise pi jata hai?’ Toh maine bola, ‘Yahan protein nahin milta hai, daal mein protein hota hai’.” Later, Dutt added, “Aaj biwi ne ghar mein kaali daal phir se banayi toh main complain nahi kar sakta!”

Released (FEB 25, 2016)



Sanjay Dutt with his children, Iqra and Shahraan, after he was released from prison. (Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times)

Sanjay Dutt was released from prison after nearly three years. He was out 103 days early on the grounds of “good conduct.” Coming out of trhe jail, Sanjay said, “I miss my father today. If my father would have been alive, he would have been the happiest. His only fight was to see his son free. Dad, I am free today and I love you,” he said looking up at the sky.”

Wife Manyatar and filmmaker and friend Rajkumar Hirani accompany Sanjay Dutt as he is released. (HT PHoto)

Hirani captured Sanjay’s release, which is also part of Sanju.

Follow @htshowbiz for more