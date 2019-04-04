Sanjay Dutt on Me Too charge against Rajkumar Hirani: ‘I don’t believe in those allegations’

Sanjay Dutt, whose next film Kalank will release on April 17, has said that he does not believe in the allegations of sexual assault made against director Rajkumar Hirani. He was speaking to journalist Rajeev Masand where he made the following statement.

He was asked about the making of next film in the Munna Bhai series, to which he replied the film would happen when the script is ready. Leading from that, Rajeev asked him if he thought it will still happen in light of the allegations against Hirani. Sanjay replied: “I don’t believe in those allegations. I have worked with him in so many films, it’s been so many years and I don’t know why that lady is putting these allegations. It does not make sense to any one of us. If you have some allegations, file an FIR, do something. But Raju Hirani and those kind of allegations, I don’t think so.”

In January this year, Huffington Post carried an account of a female employee, who worked with the director on the post production of Sanju. She had said in an email addressed to film critic Anupama Chopra that the alleged assault on her happened between March and September 2018. The email was sent in November last year.

Hirani denied the accusations in a statement issued by his lawyer. The incident came to light after the MeToo movement hit Bollywood and many big names like Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl and Sajid Khan among others were named by various women for sexual harassment.

In Kalank, Sanjay will be seen in the role of a patriarch named Balraj Chaudhry. The film brings on screen Sanjay and Madhuri Dixit after more than 20 years. Kalank boasts of on an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha apart from Sanjay and Madhuri. The film will also see Kunal Kemmu, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon in guest appearances.

