e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary, daughter Trishala, wife Maanayata also show love

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary, daughter Trishala, wife Maanayata also show love

Sanjay Dutt has shared a black and white picture from his childhood days to remember father Sunil Dutt on his 91st birth anniversary.

bollywood Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Dutt shares rare throwback picture on father Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary.
Sanjay Dutt shares rare throwback picture on father Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary.
         

Sanjay Dutt has shared a rare childhood picture of himself as he remembered his superstar father Sunil Dutt on his 91st birth anniversary. The late veteran actor-turned politician and a young Sanjay are seen laughing in the black and white picture.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sanjay wrote, “You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!” along with a heart emoji. His wife Maanayata also dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section and his elder daughter Trishala Dutt wrote, “Happy Birthday DadaJi.”

Hindustantimes

Actor Ali Zafar commented to the post on Twitter. “Beautiful picture Baba. God bless. Happy Birthday to one of the handsomest personalities of Our country,” he said.

On June 1, Sanjay had also shared a video montage in the memory of his late mother, veteran actor Nargis. The Kalank actor put out a monochromatic video on Twitter featuring pictures of the late actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Ma, miss you❤️

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

The video starts with a note that reads, “To the best actress” and featured several pictures of Nargis, followed by a message, “To the best wife,” with pictures of the Mother India actor and Sunil Dutt, and the memorabilia concluded with a note, “To the best mother,” showcasing Nargis’ pictures with younger Sanjay, and other family members.

The video concludes with a message, “Happy Birthday Ma, Love You!” Along with the post, the Sanjay wrote, Happy Birthday Ma, miss you” along with a red heart emoticon.

Also read: Sunil Dutt’s 91st birthday anniversary: The father who never stopped fighting for Sanjay Dutt

Nargis, the silver screen beauty from the 1940s to 60s, is best known for her phenomenal role in her 1957 film Mother India. Interestingly, husband Sunil had played her rebellious son named Birju in the film. This was their only film together and was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, becoming the first Indian film to be ever nominated.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Indonesia cross 30,000, 993 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Indonesia cross 30,000, 993 new cases reported
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Allow man to see children over video calls during lockdown, court to woman
Allow man to see children over video calls during lockdown, court to woman
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In