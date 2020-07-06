e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Leela Bhansali reaches Bandra police station to record statement in Sushant Singh Rajput case, see pics

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reaches Bandra police station to record statement in Sushant Singh Rajput case, see pics

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was spotted at the Bandra police station on Monday to be questioned in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case

bollywood Updated: Jul 06, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Bandra police station.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Bandra police station. (Varinder Chawla)
         

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali reached the Bandra police station on Monday afternoon to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. He was spotted at the police station around noon in a blue and white kurta pyjama and a mask.

It was reported that he had offered films to the late actor but the two couldn’t work together due to date issues. Speculation is rife that Bhansali was summoned to be questioned about his plans to cast Sushant in his 2013 release Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, which didn’t materialise due to the actor’s contract with Yash Raj Films.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali being escorted to the Bandra police station.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali being escorted to the Bandra police station. ( Varinder Chawla )
Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Bandra police station on Monday.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Bandra police station on Monday. ( Varinder Chawla )

The police have so far recorded the statements of at least 29 people in connection with the case. Earlier last week, Bollywood casting director Shanoo Sharma, and the deceased actor’s co-star from the film Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi were also questioned by Mumbai Police.

The police is also expected to interrogate film director Shekhar Kapur in connection with Rajput’s suicide. The police is likely to question Kapur in connection with the controversy surrounding the movie Paani, which was shelved.

Also read: Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer, fans make it a top trend; Sanjana Sanghi says ‘I can feel y’all and him are with us’

Earlier this month, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe had said that the department is investigating every angle behind the actor’s suicide.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. He was suffering from depression and did not leave a ‘note’. The trailer of his upcoming film Dil Bechara releases on Monday. It is his last film and will be available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China pulls back troops in Galwan Valley by at least a km: Official
China pulls back troops in Galwan Valley by at least a km: Official
‘No need to panic’, says Kejriwal as Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark
‘No need to panic’, says Kejriwal as Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark
3 more Kanpur cops suspected of ‘leaking raid info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended
3 more Kanpur cops suspected of ‘leaking raid info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended
Kuwait expat bill cleared, 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave
Kuwait expat bill cleared, 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave
China reports suspected case of ‘Black Death’ plague. All you need to know
China reports suspected case of ‘Black Death’ plague. All you need to know
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’
‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyChennai LockdownSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In