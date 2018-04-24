Sanju teaser: Let Ranbir Kapoor take you through Sanjay Dutt’s life

He was born with the silver spoon, did enough drugs that his body gave way, was incinerated for years and continue to be the top Bollywood actor till date -- this is Sanjay Dutt, as brought alive on screen by Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. In fact, it takes an army of Ranbir Kapoors. Sanju teaser, which stars Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, released on Tuesday morning. How do you sum up the life of a 58-year-old man in a 80-second teaser? By letting him, at various stages of his life, do the talking.

There is Sanjay as a youngster, Sunjay Dutt living the high life in New York hotels, a drugged-out Sanjay Dutt begging on the streets and Sanjay Dutt inside a jail. Ranbir has managed to grasp the mannerisms of the star who has a rather pronounced style. However, the reaction to the teaser will show how fans perceive Ranbir as Sanjay.

Sanjay, however, has managed the tough transition well, given the span it encompasses and the public glare under which Sanjay has lived his life.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor. Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani are also part of the film. Most of the cast members shared the Sanju teaser but we only meet Ranbir as Sanjay in the short video.

Sanjay begged on streets...

... and chartered planes

The actor spent years in jail...

... and lived in decadent luxury.

Ranbir had earlier said that he was not focussing only on looks when prepping for the Dutt biopic. “Getting the look right is very superficial, it is easy as you have help from make-up and computer graphics. To show Sanjay Dutt as a human being, as a biopic only works when you show the human side of a person -- and not the glories but the downfall as well, was not easy,” Ranbir had said. The team underwent tremendous research for the film including watching more than 200 hours of footage for the film.

Earlier, talking about a biopic on his life, Sanjay had said in an interview, "I have not had an easy life. I have made way too many mistakes, and I want youngsters to really learn from it. So, if you ask me, it was definitely worth telling my story, because I want it to make a difference to the generation today.”

Talking about the film’s title, Hirani told DNA, “Actually, we thought of many titles. One of them was Aisa Hi Hoon. Anything you attach with a name in a biopic is like an adjective. Even if you say Aisa Hi Hoon or Sarphira, either you are glorifying him or attacking him. One thing all of us were clear about was that we wanted a neutral title. Dutt seemed a little harsh. Then I heard a gem from him. Apparently, Nargisji used to call him ‘Sanju’ with a lot of affection. We thought this is the most non-committal and neutral title, with no pre-conceived notions.”

The accolades for the film started flowing in almost immediately for Sanju. Akhil Akkineni wrote on Twitter, “I’m quite speechless after seeing this teaser I mean yes I always knew he’s an amazing actor but this ? He’s gone from giving an amazing performance to becoming another person entirely. Wow ! Must watch ! #RanbirKapoor #SanjuTeaser.” Raashi Khanna said, “What a fantastic actor! #RanbirKapoor in #Sanju.”

