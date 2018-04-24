Ranbir Kapoor is Sanjay Dutt. Here is rest of the star cast with details of who is playing who

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is one of the biggest Indian stars to get his biopic. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has collaborated with Sanjay Dutt on films like Munnabhai 1 and 2, is helming the project.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the film’s name is going to be Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor is playing Sanjay Dutt in the film, but he isn’t the only Bollywood actor to play an important role in the film. From Sonam Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, an impressive army of actors have been cast to play important roles in the Dutt biopic.

Though Hirani is trying to keep his project as secretive as he can, there is enough information doing the rounds about the film.

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Sanjay Dutt talked about his biopic. He said, “I have not had an easy life. I have made way too many mistakes, and I want youngsters to really learn from it. So, if you ask me, it was definitely worth telling my story, because I want it to make a difference to the generation today.”

Ranbir Kapoor will of course be playing Sanjay Dutt

Paresh Rawal will be seen as Sunil Dutt

Manisha Koirala is Nargis

Dia Mirza is playing Maanyata

Sonam Kapoor is said to be donning the role of Tina Munim

Karishma Tanna will be portraying Madhuri Dixit

Anushka Sharma will be playing a lawyer

Vicky Kaushal is Sanjay Dutt’s close friend Kumar Gaurav

