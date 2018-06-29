Saqib Saleem: It’s become a thing that I have to make Salman Khan like what I do

Salman Khan has given Saqib Saleem his biggest film yet — Race 3, which has been doing well at the box office. For Saqib, Salman is not just a co-star but more like an elder brother.

“The world calls him ‘bhai’, and for me, he’s that in the truest sense. He’s been like an angel, who genuinely cares for me,” says the actor, adding that he has to live up to Salman’s expectations. “It has become a thing now, that I have to make him like what I’m doing because he’s always gone out of his way to look out for me.”

Bhai ❤️❤️ A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Apr 6, 2018 at 11:14pm PDT

Saqib is now rumoured to be in the running for playing the villain in the third instalment of Salman’s Dabangg franchise. Now that he has the support of a superstar like Salman, does Saqib feel that having a godfather in general helps anyone who is technically an outsider in the industry? “This debate has been raging on for long now. I believe that the only thing which will give you an edge anywhere in any sphere is your talent. For example , somebody like Varun Dhawan — you can’t say that he’s there only because he is David Dhawan’s son. He’s talented, and proved it film after film!”

But what about star kids being in a position where they have all the required contacts from the word go? “I agree they have access to more people from the industry, but I can’t blame Varun for that. He was born into David’s house, that’s how God made it.”

Saqib goes on to add, “Audiences are unforgiving in this age of social media, where people accept or reject you in a matter of three hours. They see your film, and it’s out on Twitter if they liked it. You can’t fool people. Ranbir Kapoor is the best actor in the country, but he isn’t there just because he’s Rishi Kapoor’s son. There have also been cases where star kids haven’t done well.”

