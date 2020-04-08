Saqib Saleem on a low-key birthday today: The need of the hour is to stay indoors, I have my sister Huma with me

bollywood

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:00 IST

The scenario right now is a gloomy one indeed because of the Covid-19 crisis around the world. But people are trying to still keep their spirits high. For Saqib Saleem, who turns 32 today, he might not be able to meet and celebrate with his entire family, but he’s not complaining.

This time, we have got to know, he is keeping his birthday celebrations very low-key, by spending some sibling time with sister, actor Huma S Qureshi. And of course, enjoying home cooked meals by her.Talking about the same, the birthday boy tells us that the situation around has of course made him stay away from doing anything over-the-top.

“Taking a note of the current situation, I think it’s important that we keep our health and safety first. This time around I will be having a quiet birthday but I am still excited to celebrate it with my sister, Huma. I’m definitely going to miss having my parents around but currently the need of the hour is to stay indoors and I shall follow the same,” he shares.

Having someone, especially a family member, at this point must be helping Saleem a lot. He agrees. “My sister helps to do things together. We have started playing a lot of chess. Plus, she’s a good cook, therefore she’s been cooking for both of us. Having someone with you in a time like this is extremely important,” he says.

Stressing on how it’s very important to not venture out at this time, the actor adds, “All of us should stay indoors, as we have still not found an anti-dote. The point is to adhere to all the things the government has said.Now is not the time to be on the streets, but to sit at home! This is how we can take the coronavirus situation head on.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more