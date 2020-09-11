Saqib Saleem shares ‘disgusting’ hate messages in his inbox, leaves Shibani Dandekar shocked

bollywood

Actor Saqib Saleem has shared a screengrab of an abusive message directed at him and his sister, Huma Qureshi, that he received on Instagram. Saqib has been vocal in his support for Rhea Chakraborty, who was recently arrested on drug-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sharing the screengrab on Instagram, Saqib wrote, “Mera Bharat Mahaan. Thank you for showering so much love on me n my family. Means a lot.” He drew support from friends and colleagues from the film industry. Singer-actor Shibani Dandekar, who has also been vocal in her support for Rhea, wrote in the comments section, “WOW! I have no words for what we have become.”

Sophie Choudry wrote, “This is frikkin disgusting!! How dare he speak about your family like this, especially the women in the family!!! Hope he knows he can be arrested for this blatant threat and harassment!” Shenaz Treasury commented, “Oh My God!!!! I’m so sad and disappointed with our country.” Apoorva Lakhia wrote, “Besides the amazing vocabulary the lady has chosen to express herself in, she even thinks sending someone to Pakistan is an abuse.... sad times ma bro.”

Previously, Saqib had called for the release of Rhea, who was jailed earlier this week for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant. Sushant died on June 14, and his father has accused Rhea in an FIR of having abetted the actor’s suicide, and misappropriated his funds. A drugs angle was uncovered during the investigation into Rhea’s financial dealings, following which the Narcotics Control Bureau launched a separate investigation.

Saqib had also clarified in a social media post that by calling for Rhea’s release, he wasn’t disrespecting Sushant’s memory. “We are not undermining SSR’s right to get justice. We’re not asking to stop the investigation into Rhea’s involvement. We’re only upholding the fact that like everyone else she deserves a shot at a fair trial,” his message read.

