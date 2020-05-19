Sara Ali Khan shares her graduation day pic from 4 years ago, Varun Dhawan says ‘best picture you ever put up’

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday posted to pictures from her graduation ceremony from her almamater Columbia University in New York, USA. The year was 2016.

She wrote on Instagram, “19th May 2016 Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime #columbia #university #graduation #almamater #4yearsold.” She shared two pictures, in one she is standing in her graduation day robe and hat with scores of other students. In the second, she poses in front of, what appears to be, the entrance of the university campus.

Among those who commented on the pictures was her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan who wrote in the comments: “Best picture u ever put up.” Sara’s many fans too were delighted to see the pictures. One user wrote: “What a powerful picture!! We are so proud of you!!!!” Many others dropped red heart and fire emojis on the post.

In an interview to Zoom this year, Sara had said how people find it odd that she had an education despite being a heroine. Sara, who has a degree in history and political science from the prestigious Columbia University had said, “Being yourself and being yourself not in the way that it’s expected of you. I have an education, even though I am a heroine... so many people are baffled at that and I am so proud of that.”

She had added, “I live with a single mother and yet I think I am more disciplined and scared of disappointing her than most double parents family would be and I am proud of that. As a girl, I have a mind of my own and my opinions and I am proud of that.”

Sara had earlier told Times of India, how she always knew she would be an actor. “I kind of always knew this that I wanted to become an actor but I was also very academically inclined and I don’t think that it really made my desire to become an actor waver because I have grown up in a household where both my parents have always spoken about the importance of education, importance of a balanced life and the importance of experience and exposure in general.”

