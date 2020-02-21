e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan: ‘I have an education even though I am a heroine, people are baffled at that’

Sara Ali Khan said that the fact she got a degree from Columbia University before becoming an actor baffles any people.

bollywood Updated: Feb 21, 2020 15:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Coolie No 1 in Goa.
Actor Sara Ali Khan, who has a degree in history and political science from the prestigious Columbia University in New York, said that she is proud of her education even though it leaves many people “baffled”.

In an interview with Zoom, Sara opened up about what she was proud of. “Being yourself and being yourself not in the way that it’s expected of you. I have an education, even though I am a heroine... so many people are baffled at that and I am so proud of that,” she said.

The daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara was brought up single-handedly by her mother after her parents got a divorce. She said, “I live with a single mother and yet I think I am more disciplined and scared of disappointing her than most double parents family would be and I am proud of that. As a girl, I have a mind of my own and my opinions and I am proud of that.”

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana signs Anubhav Sinha’s political drama Anek: report

Earlier, Sara told The Times Of India that she was not swayed from her acting dreams after studying at Columbia University. “I kind of always knew this that I wanted to become an actor but I was also very academically inclined and I don’t think that it really made my desire to become an actor waver because I have grown up in a household where both my parents have always spoken about the importance of education, importance of a balanced life and the importance of experience and exposure in general,” she said, adding that the experience and exposure she gained during the course of her education in Columbia University only strengthened her resolve to enter the film industry.

Sara, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan, has just wrapped up the shoot of Coolie No 1 in Goa. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role and will release on May 1.

