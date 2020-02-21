Ayushmann Khurrana signs Anubhav Sinha’s political drama Anek: report

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set to team up with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha yet again. According to Rajeev Masand’s column in Open magazine, Ayushmann has given his nod to the filmmaker’s “highly political drama” titled Anek, which is scheduled to go on floors in April.

Their first collaboration, Article 15, also had political overtones. The critically-acclaimed film, which shone a light on the caste apartheid in the country, featured Ayushmann as a police officer investigating the rape and murder of two girls in rural Uttar Pradesh.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Anubhav called Ayushmann and Taapsee Pannu his favourite actors. “I am making a film with Taapsee next. We will start shooting next month. I have to mention that Taapsee and Ayushmann are my favourite actors -- or stars, whatever you call them. I love them. Our thought processes are in sync with one another,” he said.

Currently, Ayushmann is busy promoting Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which has just hit the theatres. The film, which is a same-sex love story, sees Ayushmann as a gay man fighting to gain acceptance from the homophobic family of his boyfriend, played by Jitendra Kumar. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

Anubhav, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Thappad. The film stars Taapsee in the lead role and revolves around a woman’s decision to walk out of her marriage after her husband slaps her at a party in the heat of the moment.

Post Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Gulabo Sitabo -- a legendary pair of puppet sisters -- have been part of Uttar Pradesh folklore. IANS reports that the film, a comedy, is a take-off on these two characters. Gulabo Sitabo, which was originally supposed to release on February 28, will hit the theatres on April 17.

