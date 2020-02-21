Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were asked to play Ranbir Kapoor’s parents in Brahmastra: report

bollywood

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:37 IST

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were reportedly offered important roles in the Brahmastra trilogy, which they turned down. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor were asked to play lead actor Ranbir Kapoor’s parents in the films.

“Brahmastra is written in a way where many characters who will hardly have a role to essay in the first part, come into play in a major way in the next two parts of the trilogy. Ayan (Mukherji) needed two actors from the younger generation - in their mid 30s - to step into play Ranbir aka Shiva’s parents. He had then approached Ranveer and Deepika for the same,” a source told the website. The makers have not commented on this.

Ranbir stars as Shiva in the film, a man with superpowers in modern day India. He will be joined in the film by his real-life girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

“Ranbir loses his parents when he’s young, so Ranveer and Deepika would have played their actual ages in the film. They have a cameo in Brahmastra Part One, but their backstory comes into light in the second instalment of the mammoth project. It would have been an interesting casting coup but neither Ranveer nor DP have given their nod to the film. In fact, the team is now scouting for another A-list actor and actress to step in for the same roles,” the source added.

Ranbir and Deepika, who also used to date each other, have previously worked together in films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. This could have been the first film starring Ranbir and Ranveer together.

Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh and Ayan revealed the final release date of Brahmastra earlier this month. Alia hopped on to Instagram to share a video along with a caption that reads, “Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020... Promise.”

In the candid video recorded by Alia, Ayan, Ranbir, and Amitabh are seen sitting on the couch. The video starts with Ranbir telling Ayan how people are making fun of him because Brahmastra keeps getting delayed. After this, Ayan says that he is trying his best to finalise a date and asks Ranbir to chill. Ranbir instantly gives a funny reply as he takes a jibe and says, “Aree kya chill. Mere maa baap mujhse puchte hai ki tu acting kar raha hai yaha abhi bhi football ya fir yeh ladki bhaga raha hai (How do I chill. My parents have been asking if I even act anymore or just play football and roam around with a girl).”

Also read: After publicly slamming David Dhawan, Govinda breaks silence on Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot

After this, Ayan asks Ranbir to tell his girlfriend to stop recording and all of them in the room starts laughing. Finally, Ayan announces that the film Brahmastra will be releasing on December 4. After this, Amitabh is seen tweeting the release date while Alia comes ahead behind the lens as she runs to tweet first.

Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.

Follow @htshowbiz for more