Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor is Shiva, Alia Bharat plays Isha. Here’s everything to know about Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is perhaps one of the most ambitious films to come out of Bollywood in recent times. The fantasy drama, which revealed its logo at Kumbh on Mahashivaratri, is finally dropping some information. Ranbir Kapoor, who reportedly plays a man with special powers in Brahmastra, is named Shiva while Alia Bhatt’s name is Isha.

Sharing the details, Alia wrote on social media, “Shiva aur Isha #Brahmastra.” Ayan, who is collaborating with Alia for the first time, shared an anime from his upcoming sci-fi film which shows a cartoon version of the lead pair against a background with several rays of light. “Part 1: Love #brahmastra (P.S.: going to take some getting used to this new Instagram life),” he wrote.

Brahmastra is a weapon of Hindu God Brahma, who is called the creator of universe. The weapon is considered lethal and like its namesake, the film’s title refers to “ancient wisdom, energies and power”.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat along with team of movie Brahmastra performing aarti on the banks of Sangam.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj. ( PTI )

Talking about Brahmastra last year, Ayan had said, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be.”

Film’s lead Ranbir had called it a “supernatural fairytale at heart” in the past.

“It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan (film’s director Ayan Mukerji) will never make a character that doesn’t have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It’s too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about,” Ranbir had said.

On Monday, around 150 drones lit up the sky forming the Brahmastra logo at Kumbh on Mahashivratri as actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji came together for a one-of-a-kind film marketing initiative.

“It’s the ‘Brahmastra’ logo day... Our journey has just about begun and we are at the Kumbh mela, and we are very excited. Look up at the sky,” Alia said ahead of the logo launch.

Ranbir said: “(I am) Very excited... can’t match her energy, but super excited.”

Hours before the logo unveiling, the team members had teased fans with what they had planned. Alia took to Instagram and asked fans, “Why do you think we are going to Kumbh Mela?” and Ranbir joked “to leave you there”.

On a serious note, the actress said: “It is a special day and it is a supremely special plan from the team of ‘Brahmastra’. We are excited about it.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his Dharma Productions banner, also tweeted: “Tonight, the Kumbh Mela is going to be a lot more magical.” Brahmastra, releasing this Christmas, is a fantasy adventure trilogy. The film by Fox Star Studios also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 10:48 IST