Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan, Taimur, Ibrahim with dad Saif in one frame, courtesy Kareena Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan, Taimur, Ibrahim with dad Saif in one frame, courtesy Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback photo of Saif Ali Khan with his three children -- Sara, Taimur and Ibrahim – on Father’s Day.

bollywood Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan with Taimur, Ibrahim and Sara.
Saif Ali Khan with Taimur, Ibrahim and Sara.
         

Bollywood celebs shared sweet messages for their fathers on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday. Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy the entire day as she shared messages for dad Randhir Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan with beautiful photos from the family album.

A throwback photo she shared on Instagram shows Saif with his three children – daughter Sara Ali Khan and sons Ibrahim and Taimur. While Taimur is Kareena and Saif’s son, Sara and Ibrahim are his children with first wife Amrita Singh.

Earlier in the day, she shared a photo of Saif and Taimur where they are looking at each other. “He’ll always have your back, Tim,” she wrote with the photo. In the other picture, Randhir Kapoor and Babita can be seen having ice cream as they pose for the camera. Kareena wrote with the photo, “All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn’t talking about the ice cream.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Fathers Day 🌏❤️

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Ibrahim also shared a throwback photo with his father. He can be sitting on Saif’s shoulders as both are looking directly at the camera. “Happy Father’s Day,” he wrote.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She has Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha and Karan Johar’s Takht in her kitty.

