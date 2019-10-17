Satellite Shankar trailer: Sooraj Pancholi unites a divided nation, highlights importance of casual leaves

bollywood

At just one film old, actor Sooraj Pancholi is already making a comeback to the film industry. The first trailer for his new film, Satellite Shankar, was released online on Thursday.

Sooraj plays a happy-go-lucky soldier in the film. All he wants for his service to his country is to get a leave to visit his mother. After he finally gets some time off, Shankar goes on an epic road trip to his home town, and along the way gets entangled in one adventure after another.

One incident in particular, where he’s compelled to rough up some goons, propels him to overnight fame. The film appears to highlight how the country (mis)treats its soldiers, and eventually turns into kind of a tribute -- both to Shankar and his fellow soldiers, and also to the importance of casual leaves. The trailer gives a lot of the plot away.

Sooraj, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut back in 2015, in Hero. The film was directed by Nikhil Advani, and also featured fellow debutante, Athiya Shetty.

Sateliite Shankar is also rumoured to have a cameo appearance by Salman Khan, whose earlier film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it references. Salman also produced Sooraj’s first film, and launched the poster for this one.

Directed by Irfan Kamal, Satellite Shankar is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film is slated for a November 15 release.

