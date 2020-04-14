e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan donates 25000 PPE kits in fight against Covid-19: ‘Together in this endeavour to protect ourselves, humanity’

Shah Rukh Khan donates 25000 PPE kits in fight against Covid-19: ‘Together in this endeavour to protect ourselves, humanity’

Shah Rukh Khan has been doing his bit in India’s fight against Covid-19. His latest effort includes providing 25000 PPE kits to the Maharashtra government for frontline medical workers.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2020 08:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan had previously offering his personal office space as quarantine facility to government of Maharashtra.
Shah Rukh Khan had previously offering his personal office space as quarantine facility to government of Maharashtra.(IANS)
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been in the forefront of providing help, in whichever way, as India fights Covid-19. In his latest endeavour, he has provided 25000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical teams across Maharashtra. He took to Twitter to throw light on it after a minister in the Maharashtra government thanked him.

Replying to Rajesh Tope, minister of public health and family welfare, government of Maharashtra, Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter: “Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy.” In his Twitter message, Rajesh had written: “Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra.”

 

The official Twitter handle of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had a couple of days ago thanked SRK and his wife, Gauri Khan, for offering their “4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly.”

Apart from this, the IPL-franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner had also committed to contributing to the PM-Cares Fund and had also donated to both the Maharashtra and West Bengal Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha seeks police help after Vivek Agnihotri shares pic of her at shoot, he says dig not at her

Other that these, Shah Rukh has also been doing his bit in creating awareness. On April 18, he will join artists from around the world for a global television and streaming special curated by pop star Lady Gaga to support and applaud frontline health care workers in their battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Called One World Together At Home, the virtual concert organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen will air on April 18 and will feature the real-life experiences of doctors, nurses and families living through the pandemic.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

