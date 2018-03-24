Shah Rukh Khan goes skiing with ‘champion’ AbRam. See pic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went speed skiing with his youngest son AbRam, whom he calls “champion”.

Shah Rukh, who is currently holidaying in Europe with AbRam, tweeted a photograph of himself along with his son holding a trophy. “A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side,” Shah Rukh captioned the image.

A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side. pic.twitter.com/8pjbEH4qd4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 23, 2018

The actor, 52, had previously shared a video with AbRam, 4 and had captioned it: “In bed, in lift and in the Alps. You do get more than you can ski... With my little one on a little holiday.”

On the acting front, Shah Rukh is busy with Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The film will release in December.