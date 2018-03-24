 Shah Rukh Khan goes skiing with ‘champion’ AbRam. See pic | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 24, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shah Rukh Khan goes skiing with ‘champion’ AbRam. See pic

Shah Rukh, who is currently holidaying in Europe with AbRam, tweeted a photograph of himself along with his son holding a trophy.

bollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2018 13:35 IST
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Zero.
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Zero.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went speed skiing with his youngest son AbRam, whom he calls “champion”.

Shah Rukh, who is currently holidaying in Europe with AbRam, tweeted a photograph of himself along with his son holding a trophy. “A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side,” Shah Rukh captioned the image.

The actor, 52, had previously shared a video with AbRam, 4 and had captioned it: “In bed, in lift and in the Alps. You do get more than you can ski... With my little one on a little holiday.”

On the acting front, Shah Rukh is busy with Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The film will release in December.

more from bollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you