Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra confirm participation in global concert for Covid-19 relief

bollywood

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:36 IST

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have confirmed participation in global concert, One World: Together At Home, which is set to take place on April 18. All proceeds from the concert will go towards providing relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming his participation, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @GlblCtzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome — a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: glblctzn.me/OneWorldTAH.”

Priyanka, who had earlier signalled her support to the concert, also tweeted on Wednesday, “Just 4 more days till I join @glblctzn for One World: #TogetherAtHome. The historic special will include leading global health experts and performances in support of @WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund. Tune in on April 18: http://glblctzn.me/OneWorldTAH.”

The event has been curated by Lady Gaga and will be co-hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban are scheduled to appear, as are Kerry Washington and Lang Lang.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be directed toward the World Health Organization’s efforts to equip frontline healthcare workers with protective equipment and to various charities providing food and shelter to those in need, according to a statement by the organisers.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” Global Citzen CEO Hugh Evan said in a statement.

The event will broadcast live on ABC, NBC and CBS, and stream on Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.