Shah Rukh Khan’s unseen photo from his teenage years wins the internet, don’t miss his moustache

Updated: May 27, 2020 15:04 IST

It is a season of throwbacks even as work is at standstill in the Hindi film industry. A picture of actor Shah Rukh Khan has surface online and it certainly deserves a look.

It seems to be from his school days in St Columba’s in Delhi. Shah Rukh is wearing a western-style three piece suit; however, his tie and white shirt is slightly loose, suggesting that it could be after a function. The other boys in the frame surround him and are in school uniforms.

Shah Rukh grew up in Delhi and did his schooling and college (Hansraj College, Delhi University) in the city, before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in films. His debut film was Deewana though he had worked in some hit Doordarshan TV serials before that such as Fauji and Circus. He went on to redefine the romantic hero in Hindi films with hits like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Yes Boss, Darr, Devdas, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara among many others.

Through the coronavirus lockdown, the actor has been staying home and doing whatever he can to help in India’s fit against the pandemic. In April this year, he has given his office space to the authorities for treatment of Covid-19 patients. His wife Gauri Khan, who is also an interior designer, had transformed his office into a 22 bed quarantine facility.

Around the same time, Shah Rukh had taken part in a Lady Gaga-curated virtual concert, ‘One World: Together At Home’, organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, in support healthcare workers who are battling it out against Covid-19.

Shah Rukh had also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra. Apart from these, the actor with his business partners had contributed to the PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and also made a donation to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

(With agencies inputs)

