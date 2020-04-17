Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to treat animals ‘with care and compassion’ amid lockdown

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has urged his fans and followers on social media to not forget about the stray animals who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, because they haven’t been getting food. Shah Rukh in a tweet on Friday called for contributions towards the cause.

“As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let’s make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion,” the actor wrote, and shared a link through which people could make contributions to an NGO.

Several actors, such as Alia Bhatt, Anushka Shrarma and Saqib Saleem, have previously spoken about how animals are being mistreated during the pandemic and the lockdown. Alia had written in a social media statement that “there is no case in the world of domesticated animals spreading coronavirus and people should not abandon their pets for fear of infection.”

Saqib, meanwhile, told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I have a pet and I know how much they go through during this weather. I have also seen stray dogs and other animals suffering a lot and always wanted to do something for them. Finally, I decided to extend my support [to the cause]. A little initiative will help many strays. I did my bit and request all to help them in their own way.”

Shah Rukh, through his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX -- had previously announced that he’d be contributing to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others. Along with his wife, Gauri Khan, the actor had also offered his office building to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly.

