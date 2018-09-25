Shahid Kapoor finds his leading lady in Kiara Advani for Arjun Reddy remake

Actor Kiara Advani has been paired opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Kiara, who was most recently seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories, will essay the role of Shahid’s love interest.

“‘Arjun Reddy’ has always been one of my favourite films. There are so many shades to the heroine’s character; I’m very excited about it,” Kiara said in a statement here.

Welcome to the madness @Advani_Kiara aka Preeti. Team Arjun Reddy is now officially complete. Let’s do this. 🤙 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 25, 2018

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original critically-acclaimed Telugu-language blockbuster, the remake will go on floors next month.

“Kiara epitomises the female character in the film to the T. She has the perfect combination of innocence (in terms of looks) and maturity (in terms of performance) that’s so important for the character,” Vanga said.

Need all your love and good wishes as we begin a new journey recreating one of the most loved films of last year #ArjunReddy so excited to be working with the amazing team @shahidkapoor 🙌🏼@imvangasandeep @ashwinvarde @MuradKhetani @itsBhushanKumar 📽🎬 — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) September 25, 2018

The original film, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolved around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves.

The remake will be produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 14:07 IST