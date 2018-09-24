Today in New Delhi, India
Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office day 3: Shahid Kapoor film fails to shine, earns Rs 23.26 cr

While Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan fail to shine at the box office, Rajkummar Rao’s Stree is doing blockbuster business.

bollywood Updated: Sep 24, 2018 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office day 3: Shahid Kapoor film has earned over Rs 23.26 crore.

Shahid Kapoor’s next film as a solo lead after the Padmaavat mega-success, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has stayed lacklustre at the box office. The film starring Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor, who is also fresh off the success of Stree, has earned a total of Rs 23.26 crore in the first weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who earlier described Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s box office performance as lacklustre, wrote on Monday, “#BattiGulMeterChalu did grow over the weekend, but the jump in biz wasn’t substantial enough... Biz on Day 3 was affected due to the crucial cricket match, but the trending is dull... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr. Total: ₹ 23.26 cr. India biz.”

The Shree Narayan Singh opened on Friday with Rs 6.76 crore and despite showing an upward graph over the next two days, it could not manage the two-fold increase needed. “#BattiGulMeterChalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday... Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 6.76 cr. India biz. #BGMC,” Adarsh had written on Friday.

Another film that failed to keep up the box office momentum is Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal film Manmarziyaan. “#Manmarziyaan crashes in Weekend 2... Decline in Weekend 2: 77.46%... [Week 2] Fri 81 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 24.63 cr. India biz. #Manmarziyaan biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 21.40 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 3.23 cr Total: ₹ 24.63 cr India biz,” wrote the trade analyst.

However, Stree continues to script a success story. The Rajkummar Rao film has earned over Rs 119 crore and will soon become the fifth highest earner of 2018 replacing Alia Bhatt’s Raazi. “#Stree is UNBEATABLE... This film continues to surprise and shock with its incredible biz... [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr. Total: ₹ 119.09 cr. India biz,” said another tweet.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 16:04 IST

