Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office day 3: Shahid Kapoor film fails to shine, earns Rs 23.26 cr

Shahid Kapoor’s next film as a solo lead after the Padmaavat mega-success, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has stayed lacklustre at the box office. The film starring Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor, who is also fresh off the success of Stree, has earned a total of Rs 23.26 crore in the first weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who earlier described Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s box office performance as lacklustre, wrote on Monday, “#BattiGulMeterChalu did grow over the weekend, but the jump in biz wasn’t substantial enough... Biz on Day 3 was affected due to the crucial cricket match, but the trending is dull... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr. Total: ₹ 23.26 cr. India biz.”

#BattiGulMeterChalu did grow over the weekend, but the jump in biz wasn't substantial enough... Biz on Day 3 was affected due to the crucial cricket match, but the trending is dull... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr. Total: ₹ 23.26 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

#BattiGulMeterChalu did grow over the weekend, but the jump in biz wasn't substantial enough... Biz on Day 3 was affected due to the crucial cricket match, but the trending is dull... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr. Total: ₹ 23.26 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

The Shree Narayan Singh opened on Friday with Rs 6.76 crore and despite showing an upward graph over the next two days, it could not manage the two-fold increase needed. “#BattiGulMeterChalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday... Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 6.76 cr. India biz. #BGMC,” Adarsh had written on Friday.

Another film that failed to keep up the box office momentum is Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal film Manmarziyaan. “#Manmarziyaan crashes in Weekend 2... Decline in Weekend 2: 77.46%... [Week 2] Fri 81 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 24.63 cr. India biz. #Manmarziyaan biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 21.40 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 3.23 cr Total: ₹ 24.63 cr India biz,” wrote the trade analyst.

However, Stree continues to script a success story. The Rajkummar Rao film has earned over Rs 119 crore and will soon become the fifth highest earner of 2018 replacing Alia Bhatt’s Raazi. “#Stree is UNBEATABLE... This film continues to surprise and shock with its incredible biz... [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr. Total: ₹ 119.09 cr. India biz,” said another tweet.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 16:04 IST