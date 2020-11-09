e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor follows pics of bike ride with a shower selfie, lights up the internet

Shahid Kapoor follows pics of bike ride with a shower selfie, lights up the internet

Shahid Kapoor has been sharing quite a few pictures of his on Instagram, with the latest shower selfie getting a lot of love from his fans. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shahid Kapoor has been busy shooting for Jersey.
Shahid Kapoor has been busy shooting for Jersey.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a fresh picture and his fans can’t praise him enough for his shower selfie. The actor has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Jersey.

Sharing the picture, Shahid wrote: “Good morning.” His fans wrote back in apprecation. One said “superb” while another wrote back to say “great pic Sasha”. The showed a close shot of Shahid as he looked intensely at the camera.

 
View this post on Instagram

Good morning.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 
 
View this post on Instagram

#morningride

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 
View this post on Instagram

#jersey prep. . . De dhana dhan

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

In fact, in the last couple of days, Shahid has shared quite a few pictures of himself - a day ago, he had shared two pictures from an early morning bike ride. Sharing one, before taking off, he had simply used the hashtag #morningride. The picture showed Shahid looking back, while being seated on his super bike. He had a jacket on, and a pair of dull grey pants and boots. His long hair was immediately discernable. Some time later, he shared another picture, this time, perhaps after getting done with his ride. He was seated with his back to his bike. His kid brother Ishaan, commenting on the first of two pictures, wrote: “That’s an elite pic.” Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ali Fazal dropped emojis in appreciation too.

He also shared a picture from his prep for his upcoming film, Jersey. The picture showed him all padded and ready for some net practice and stroke play.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna addresses boycott calls against Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, trolls sharing her morphed pics: ‘I am flattered’

Shahid has recently wrapped the Uttarakhand schedule of their film. Prior to the lockdown, the actor had been shooting in Punjab for the film. An official Hindi remake of the Telugu original of the same name, starring Nani, the film tells the story of a failed cricketer who takes another shot at the game in order to fulfil his young son’s desire to have a jersey of the team.

The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
'Experts say Delhi's Covid-19 peak could last for 4-5 days': Satyendar Jain
Maharashtra governor 'concerned' about Arnab Goswami's health, security
Delhi is the highest contributor to new Covid-19 cases: Centre
A look at Nitish Kumar's political career through the years
HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant death case
'I don't like crime dramas with guns and gaalis': Pankaj Tripathi
