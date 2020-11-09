Shahid Kapoor follows pics of bike ride with a shower selfie, lights up the internet

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:15 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a fresh picture and his fans can’t praise him enough for his shower selfie. The actor has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Jersey.

Sharing the picture, Shahid wrote: “Good morning.” His fans wrote back in apprecation. One said “superb” while another wrote back to say “great pic Sasha”. The showed a close shot of Shahid as he looked intensely at the camera.

In fact, in the last couple of days, Shahid has shared quite a few pictures of himself - a day ago, he had shared two pictures from an early morning bike ride. Sharing one, before taking off, he had simply used the hashtag #morningride. The picture showed Shahid looking back, while being seated on his super bike. He had a jacket on, and a pair of dull grey pants and boots. His long hair was immediately discernable. Some time later, he shared another picture, this time, perhaps after getting done with his ride. He was seated with his back to his bike. His kid brother Ishaan, commenting on the first of two pictures, wrote: “That’s an elite pic.” Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ali Fazal dropped emojis in appreciation too.

He also shared a picture from his prep for his upcoming film, Jersey. The picture showed him all padded and ready for some net practice and stroke play.

Shahid has recently wrapped the Uttarakhand schedule of their film. Prior to the lockdown, the actor had been shooting in Punjab for the film. An official Hindi remake of the Telugu original of the same name, starring Nani, the film tells the story of a failed cricketer who takes another shot at the game in order to fulfil his young son’s desire to have a jersey of the team.

The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

