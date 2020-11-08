e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor goes ‘de dana dhan’ as he preps for Jersey, see his latest look

Shahid Kapoor goes ‘de dana dhan’ as he preps for Jersey, see his latest look

Shahid Kapoor has shared a new photo as he preps for his upcoming film Jersey. This will be his first release since the blockbuster Kabir Singh.

bollywood Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 10:22 IST
Shahid Kapoor is back with a bat as he preps for his upcoming film, Jersey. The actor, now with long hair and a lean bod, shared a photo from the cricket ground as he did some net practice for the film on the life of a cricketer.

He had recently wrapped the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. “#jersey prep. . . De dhana dhana,” he wrote on Twitter as he shared the photo. In the photo, he is seen wearing a black T-Shirt and black shorts with black tights as he carries his cricket kit. Shahid completed his look with black sunglasses and white sneakers.

 
#jersey prep. . . De dhana dhan

#jersey prep. . . De dhana dhan

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 
#mirrorselfie

#mirrorselfie

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Not just the runs, it seems Shahid’s selfies are also coming at us ‘de dhana dhan’. The actor had earlier shared a mirror selfie, which impressed not just his wife Mira Rajput but also Hrithik Roshan. While Mira wrote, “Hot haan”, Hrithik commented, “Bahut kadak.”

Jersey is the Hindi remake of Nani-starrer Telugu film with the same name. The film is about a failed cricketer in his 30s, who returns to the field to fulfil his aspiration to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

The actor recently wrapped the Uttarakhand shoot of the film. “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state,” he had tweeted. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in leading roles.

