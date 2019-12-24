Shahid Kapoor is enthralled by wife Mira’s latest pic: ‘The sun looks pale compared to you’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 12:07 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor’s PDA had enthralled their fans once again on Tuesday. Mira shared a photo on Instagram, announcing she ‘feels on the top of the world’ and her husband immediately dropped a loving message on it.

Bundled up against the cold in a brown coat, Mira was seen posing with the sun in the background. “Such a feelin’s comin’ over me There is wonder in ‘most every thing I see Not a cloud in the sky, got the sun in my eyes And I won’t be surprised if it’s a dream I’m on the top of the world,” she captioned the post.

The Kabir Singh actor reacted, “The sun looks pale compared to you.”

Shahid has often spoken about how his wife brought balance to his life. “Mira doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. She has never tried to be someone else and that’s a great thing about her. I always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person,” the actor recently said in an interview about what he appreciates about Mira. Shahid and Mira have two kids– daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid has started shooting for the Hindi remake of Jersey. The original Telugu film starred Nani as a middle-aged cricketer who returns to cricket for his son. The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who also helmed the original. Jersey is expected to release on August 28, 2020.

Shahid delivered his biggest hit ever with the controversial Kabir Singh this year. The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy was equally feted and criticized for its depiction of violence in a relationship and toxic masculinity.